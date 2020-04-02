U and I Group’s (UAI) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON:UAI opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 million and a PE ratio of 22.53. U and I Group has a 1 year low of GBX 68.73 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31).

In other news, insider Richard Upton purchased 6,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £12,299.73 ($16,179.60).

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

