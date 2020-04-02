Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $635,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,838 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $5,494,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,908,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of UBER traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,712,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,707,812. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

