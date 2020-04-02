Ubiq (UBQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,111.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $1,111.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

