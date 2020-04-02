UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

In other Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $179,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,286,037.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ETV stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

