UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stake Boosted by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 134.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $260,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615,007 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in UBS Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,165,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,884,000 after buying an additional 678,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 347,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $4,705,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBS. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

