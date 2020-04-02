UBS Group AG Sells 24,655 Shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.28% of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 198,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 19,396 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCA stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

