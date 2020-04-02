UBS Group Lowers MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to Neutral

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Commerzbank lowered shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,881. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.41. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.