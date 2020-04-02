UBS Group Lowers Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) to Neutral

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) was downgraded by UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 328 ($4.31) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 664 ($8.73). UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,169 ($15.38) to GBX 683 ($8.98) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 760.90 ($10.01).

LON RR opened at GBX 289.30 ($3.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.19. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 306.10 ($4.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 538.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 673.69.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, for a total transaction of £981.12 ($1,290.61). Also, insider Stephen Daintith sold 12,553 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33), for a total transaction of £69,920.21 ($91,976.07). Insiders bought 777 shares of company stock worth $493,995 over the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

