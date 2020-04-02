UBS Group Reiterates €22.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.67 ($22.87).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

