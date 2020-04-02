UGAS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.13 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

