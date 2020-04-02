Ultimate Secure Cash Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $163,222.59 and $155.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

