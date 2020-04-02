Ultra Trading Up 8% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 8% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $44,677.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,717.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.55 or 0.03432111 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002437 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00750358 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,822,638 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

