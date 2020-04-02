UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 21,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $244,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $97,747.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,454.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,960 shares of company stock valued at $332,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 26.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 19.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH opened at $9.87 on Thursday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $433.88 million, a PE ratio of 164.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

