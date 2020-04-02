Unification 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $52,398.00 (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Unification token can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a total market capitalization of $910,019.60 and approximately $52,398.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.02599289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00193240 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official website is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation.

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

