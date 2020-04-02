Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €55.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €55.00 ($63.95) target price from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNIA. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.50 ($65.70) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.71 ($58.96).

Unilever has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

