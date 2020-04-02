Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Lowered to GBX 4,900 at Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 4,220 ($55.51) to GBX 4,420 ($58.14) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,750 ($62.48) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,925 ($64.79) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($54.59) price objective (down from GBX 4,550 ($59.85)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,585.91 ($60.33).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,968 ($52.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion and a PE ratio of 15.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,277.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,503.08. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15).

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, with a total value of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). Insiders bought 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,896 over the last 90 days.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

