Unilever (NYSE:UN) Upgraded at Barclays

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Unilever stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Unilever by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,933,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,634 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its position in Unilever by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 15,248,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,117,000 after acquiring an additional 926,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Unilever by 20.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,213,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,343,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,410,000 after acquiring an additional 176,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in Unilever by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,835,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,197,000 after acquiring an additional 216,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

