UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 932 ($12.26) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,200 ($15.79). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,202.75 ($15.82).

Get UNITE Group alerts:

LON UTG opened at GBX 761.50 ($10.02) on Thursday. UNITE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 577 ($7.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77). The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,065.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,155.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23.

In other news, insider Richard Akers purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £42,300 ($55,643.25).

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.