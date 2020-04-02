United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Cowen

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $119.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,758,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,758,216,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,112,000 after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,550.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,051,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,834,013,000 after acquiring an additional 43,351,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,387,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,153,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

