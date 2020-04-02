Universa (UTNP) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Universa has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Universa token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and CoinBene. Universa has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $1,296.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02601366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

