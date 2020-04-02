UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Trading Up 146.5% Over Last 7 Days

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 97.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $35.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and C2CX. Over the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded up 146.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.02599748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00192662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 67.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, C2CX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

