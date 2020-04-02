Universe (UNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $80,318.38

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Universe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. During the last seven days, Universe has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Universe has a total market cap of $80,318.38 and $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Universe alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000230 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 97,140,567 coins and its circulating supply is 85,940,567 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.