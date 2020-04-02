Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.10 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00006061 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.04508846 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036639 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, IDAX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.