Urovant Sciences (UROV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ: UROV) recently:

4/2/2020 – Urovant Sciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2020 – Urovant Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

3/24/2020 – Urovant Sciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Urovant Sciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Urovant Sciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Urovant Sciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – Urovant Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/15/2020 – Urovant Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/8/2020 – Urovant Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

UROV stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Urovant Sciences Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.41). On average, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences Ltd will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Urovant Sciences news, insider Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 103,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,406,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 160,384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

