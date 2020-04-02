Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

UBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 754.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

