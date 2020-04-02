USD Coin (USDC) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $690.61 million and $1.18 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00014710 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, LATOKEN, Korbit and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.02082075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00075806 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 694,408,583 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,229,668 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CPDAX, OKEx, Korbit, LATOKEN, SouthXchange, Kucoin, CoinEx, Poloniex, FCoin, Crex24, Coinbase Pro and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.