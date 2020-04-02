USDK (USDK) Tops One Day Volume of $36.54 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, USDK has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.71 million and approximately $36.54 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.02600136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00192635 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

