USDQ (USDQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 25% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One USDQ token can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00011319 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a market cap of $4.25 million and $62.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDQ has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00072131 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00343465 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000881 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047458 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008806 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012653 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001737 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ's total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,973 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

