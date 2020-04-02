USDX (USDX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,489.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. USDX has a market cap of $706,242.51 and $1,489.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002746 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000938 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000500 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005146 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001897 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,261 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.