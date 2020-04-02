V-ID (VIDT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.52 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $507,698.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.91 or 0.04481794 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014693 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010705 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

VIDT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,501,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,682,164 tokens. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.