Vaccinex (VCNX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/28/2020 – Vaccinex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

3/27/2020 – Vaccinex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Vaccinex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

3/14/2020 – Vaccinex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

2/28/2020 – Vaccinex was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Vaccinex stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.60. Vaccinex Inc has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Vaccinex had a negative return on equity of 2,277.96% and a negative net margin of 4,740.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaccinex Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaccinex news, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 982,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $6,905,695.54. Also, CEO Maurice Zauderer purchased 98,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $690,563.93. Insiders have bought 1,099,589 shares of company stock worth $7,673,930 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

