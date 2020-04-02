Valor Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $842,020.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Valor Token has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $842,020.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.04508846 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036639 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

