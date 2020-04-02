Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,570 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the typical volume of 2,142 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,007,807. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

