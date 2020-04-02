Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after buying an additional 5,746,543 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,744,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,096,000 after purchasing an additional 523,937 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,088,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,891,000 after acquiring an additional 285,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.59. The company had a trading volume of 57,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,100. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $112.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

