Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3,496.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,896,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,766,000 after buying an additional 504,195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,551,000 after purchasing an additional 177,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,529,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,066,000 after purchasing an additional 234,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,149. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

