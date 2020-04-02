Verge (XVG) Tops One Day Volume of $1.39 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Huobi and Coindeal. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $42.03 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00586065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000835 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008011 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,225,279,543 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Graviex, SouthXchange, Gate.io, BiteBTC, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Huobi, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.