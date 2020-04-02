Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VCEL. BidaskClub downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Vericel alerts:

VCEL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 43,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,392. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.57 million, a PE ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 2.77.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.