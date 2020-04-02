Veritaseum Reaches Market Cap of $12.91 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $6.01 or 0.00087818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Tokenomy and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $1,835.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.02595448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00192774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Tokenomy, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

