Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $32.82 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 111,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,817,000. Apple accounts for approximately 10.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,236,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,254,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,054.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.62 and a 200 day moving average of $271.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.