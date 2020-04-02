Viacoin Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OOOBTC, Binance and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.75 million and $55,754.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00590526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008122 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,165,944 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Binance, Coinroom, OOOBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

