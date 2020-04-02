ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.14. ViaSat posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ViaSat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other ViaSat news, COO Richard A. Baldridge acquired 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $3,332,624.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ViaSat by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,017,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,689,000 after purchasing an additional 152,094 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,745,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,796,000 after buying an additional 179,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,004,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,271,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ViaSat by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.64. 9,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,768. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.12. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

