VideoCoin (VID) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $676,507.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. VideoCoin has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $676,507.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001444 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.