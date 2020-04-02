VIDY (VIDY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.05 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global, Gate.io, Hotbit and MXC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00050610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.34 or 0.04434981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036616 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014615 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010627 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003334 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, MXC and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

