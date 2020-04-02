Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Lowered to at Roth Capital

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from to in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of VFF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.68. 275,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,420. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 million and a PE ratio of 24.41. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $843,000. Signition LP boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 32.3% during the second quarter. Signition LP now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

