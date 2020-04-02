Vinci SA (EPA:DG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci SA (EPA:DG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €98.70 ($114.77).

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Vinci alerts:

EPA:DG opened at €67.06 ($77.98) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €88.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €96.68. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($103.26).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.