Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Cut by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.99. 8,915,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,267,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $316.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

