Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.69 Million

Analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will announce $37.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.16 million and the lowest is $36.90 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $35.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $192.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.30 million to $195.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $211.85 million, with estimates ranging from $204.10 million to $218.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $301,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 16,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $421,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,381 shares of company stock worth $2,045,038 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,403,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after buying an additional 538,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $6,064,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,077,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,884,000 after buying an additional 202,606 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 196,616 shares during the last quarter.

VCRA opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $695.89 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

