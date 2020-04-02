Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 170

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.25% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 176 ($2.32) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 187.75 ($2.47).

LON VOD opened at GBX 110.21 ($1.45) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 71,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

