Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FAN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Volution Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday.

FAN stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 144.50 ($1.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,373. The stock has a market cap of $277.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 191.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 206.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 123.50 ($1.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55).

In other Volution Group news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

