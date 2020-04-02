Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VNO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,421. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,478,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,551,000 after purchasing an additional 91,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,393,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,181,000 after purchasing an additional 546,553 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.